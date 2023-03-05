The 50-year-old man receiving aid after suffering a stroke and falling down a hillside.

MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – A man was rescued after he suffered a stroke while hiking and fell down a hillside Saturday afternoon, according to the Marin County Sheriff’s Office.

At around 2 p.m., the MCSO’s Open Space Rangers responded to a medical call on the Big Rock Ridge Trail on the Lucas Valley open space preserve, officials said. A man in his 50’s fell down the hillside after suffering a stroke and received lacerations.

Photo: Marin County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Marin County Sheriff’s Office Photo: Marin County Sheriff’s Office

Open Space Rangers responded to the man and rendered aid to his injuries while waiting for transportation. The 50-year-old was placed on a backboard and carried up the hillside.

CHP Golden Gate Division Air Operations assisted with the rescue and flew the victim to a nearby hospital in Walnut Creek.