Man suspected of robberies targeting Asian women in San Francisco arrested

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Authorities arrested a man for suspicion of robbery, conspiracy and hate crime enhancements, San Francisco police said in a press release Tuesday.

Investigators said the suspect, 20-year-old O’Sean Garcia, was targeting Asian women who were victims of seven alleged robberies dating back to March.

The latest incident occurred Sept. 21 on Maynard Street in San Francisco where Garcia and two other unknown male suspects forcefully took a 27-year-old Asian woman’s backpack then fled in a red car.

Garcia was charged on seven counts of robbery, seven counts of conspiracy and seven hate crime enhancements, police said. He allegedly committed all the crimes in San Francisco but was arrested in Oakland on Sept. 21 where his car was spotted.

Garcia tried to run away once Oakland authorities spotted him but was caught, arrested and later taken to San Francisco County Jail.

Investigators obtained a search warrant to search his home and car, police said. They found an unregistered firearm and several items of evidence connecting him to the robberies in San Francisco.

This is an ongoing investigation.