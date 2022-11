SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A man is in the hospital after a shooting Friday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on the 600 block of River Oaks Parkway.

As of 7:30 p.m., there is no suspect identified or known motive in the shooting. No other information was immediately available.

KRON On is streaming news live now

This is a developing story. Check back as KRON4 learns more.