SUNNYVALE, Calif. (KRON) — A man was arrested Wednesday night after allegedly slashing tires of families at a childcare center after stealing alcohol from a Safeway and assaulting a security guard with a knife, Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety officials said.

Just before 8:15 p.m., a man allegedly tried to attack a security guard after the guard confronted him about stealing alcohol from the Safeway. The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Joseph Quick Bear Alvarado, allegedly brandished a knife and asked the guard if he was armed while making slashing motions and walking towards the guard.

The guard, who was armed, could not draw his weapon quickly enough, officials said. When Alvarado got closer to the security guard, he apparently turned around and ran away.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety was called to the scene at 8:17 p.m. While looking for Alvarado, the Department got a call from the Bright Horizons childcare center at Remington and Sunnyvale-Saratoga of a man matching Alvarado’s description slashing tires in their parking lot.

The childcare center went into lockdown and was ordered to shelter in place. Four vehicles were later found to have sustained damage.

Officers eventually found Alvarado walking near the Sunnyvale Community Center. When they tried to detain him, officers said Alvarado took a fighting stance and became aggressive. This is when officers tased Alvarado and took him into custody.

Alvarado was booked into the Santa Clara County jail and charged with resisting an officer, simple assault and felony vandalism.

Anyone with additional information related to this incident is encouraged to call (408) 730-7110.

Sunnyvale is considered one of the safest cities in the Bay Area ahead of Fremont and San Jose.