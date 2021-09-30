Man, teen arrested in connection to Antioch armed robbery

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – Two people were arrested in Antioch on Tuesday following an armed robbery, according to the police department.

The suspects have been identified as 22-year-old Isaiah Taylor and a 17-year-old male — Authorities are still searching for the third robber involved.

Around 10:53 a.m., police received reports of a shooting at the Antioch Water Treatment Plant located at 401 Putnam Street.

As officers responded, an armed robbery was reported at a business located in the 2200 block of A Street.

The three males who reportedly robbed the business sped away in a black sedan, authorities learned, and a victim chased after them.

Police say shots were fired at the victim as they drove into the water plant to try to escape — More shots were fired there.

The three males then ran to Lone Tree Way where officers were able to catch Taylor and the teenager.

While officers searched for the third person, Park Middle School went into lockdown for about 30-minutes — Police are still searching for him. He is described as a young man wearing a black hooded sweatshirt.

Officials say no one was injured in the shooting.

Two guns and the stolen property were recovered by police.

Taylor has been booked at the County Jail and the teenager was booked at Juvenile Hall for armed robbery and assault with a deadly weapon.