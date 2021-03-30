Man threatens to get gun, shoot Asians at San Francisco business

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Police arrested a man accused of threatening to get a gun and shoot Asian American customers at a San Francisco business Tuesday.

According to police, the unidentified man showed up at a local business in the 300 block of Golden Gate Sunday morning. He allegedly threatened to get a gun and shoot Asian American customers. He left the scene before police arrived.

Two days later on Tuesday, police said the same man returned to the same business.

He was arrested and booked into county jail.

According to a report from Stop AAPI Hate, more than 3,795 incidents were reported to the organization from March 19, 2020, to Feb. 28. The group, which tracks incidents of discrimination, hate and xenophobia against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the U.S., said that number is “only a fraction of the number of hate incidents that actually occur.”

