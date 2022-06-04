PETALUMA, Calif. (BCN) — A threat of violence downtown prompted the early closure of several bars on Friday evening after a patron threatened to “shoot up” Jamison’s Roaring Donkey in Petaluma.

Petaluma Police responded to a call at 11:39 p.m. at the Roaring Donkey after staff reported that a Hispanic male with tattoos in a white t-shirt had made a statement that he was going to shoot up the establishment.

The suspect had left the area before the police arrived and none of the staff saw the man with a firearm, police said. The suspect is wanted for making felony criminal threats.

The threat was considered credible, so out of an abundance of caution, several local bars decided to close early for the evening. Police say they have stepped up patrols downtown.

The incident is currently under investigation, but anyone with any information is urged to call (707) 778-4372.