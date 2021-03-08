Derick Almena awaiting sentencing in deadly ‘ghost ship’ fire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The man who plead guilty to 36 counts of involuntary manslaughter in the 2016 ‘ghost ship’ warehouse fire is in court for his sentencing on Monday.

50-year-old Derick Almena leased the warehouse in Oakland, which caught fire during a dance party — trapping visitors on the illegally constructed second floor.

Thirty-six people were killed.

Almena pleaded guilty in January 2021. He has been on house arrest since May after being released from jail due to the coronavirus.

Now, the judge is expected to determine whether Almena will pay restitution, continue to be monitored electronically at his home, and be subject to supervised probation.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.