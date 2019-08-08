Man tries to lure teen girl with money in Vallejo

VALLEJO (KRON) – Police in Vallejo are trying to identify a man they say followed a teenage girl around a local department store.
Police said the man tried to lure her with money.
When he was confronted, he took off and drove away in a white van.
Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding this incident is asked to call police immediately.
