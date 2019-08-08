Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Man tries to lure teen girl with money in Vallejo

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

VALLEJO (KRON) – Police in Vallejo are trying to identify a man they say followed a teenage girl around a local department store.

Police said the man tried to lure her with money.

When he was confronted, he took off and drove away in a white van.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has any information regarding this incident is asked to call police immediately.

Latest News Headlines:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News