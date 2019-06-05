Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS

Man tries to pull down woman’s shorts in Mountain View

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The search continues for the man who is accused of trying to pull down a woman’s shorts in Mountain View. 

The woman was walking down Diericx Drove near Franklin Avenue Monday afternoon, when a man ran up from behind her and tried to pull down her shorts. 

The man ran away when she screamed. 

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to call police. 

For live, local news, download the KRONon app. It lets you watch commercial-free news from the Bay Area’s Local News Station on multiple streaming devices.

Click here to subscribe for a free 7-day trial

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>>MORE STORIES

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest News

More Top Stories