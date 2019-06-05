Man tries to pull down woman’s shorts in Mountain View

The search continues for the man who is accused of trying to pull down a woman’s shorts in Mountain View.

The woman was walking down Diericx Drove near Franklin Avenue Monday afternoon, when a man ran up from behind her and tried to pull down her shorts.

The man ran away when she screamed.

Anyone who may have witnessed this incident is urged to call police.

