SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A suspect tried to carjack an off-duty San Francisco Police Department officer Tuesday morning, Investigations Deputy Chief Raj Vaswani announced on Twitter. As the attempted crime was happening, the officer identified himself as police and tried to detain the suspect.

KRON On is streaming news live now

The suspect, a 22-year-old man, tried to run away, leading the officer on a chase to a building. Vaswani said the suspect tried to hide on someone’s balcony.

The man was eventually taken into custody. The incident happened around 11 a.m. on the 500 block of John Muir Drive and Lake Merced Boulevard.

San Francisco State University Police Department helped out in the incident. The location of the incident is within walking distance of SF State’s campus, near Lake Merced.

Neither the suspect nor the off-duty officer was identified. Lake Merced is located in the southwest corner of San Francisco, which borders Daly City.