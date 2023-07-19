(BCN) — The California Highway Patrol reports a fatality early Wednesday on the San Francisco-Oakland Bay Bridge.

Officers responded to reports just before midnight of a man walking on the bridge and heading east against the flow of traffic on the shoulder of westbound Interstate Highway 80, according to the CHP log.

At 12:06 a.m., the log notes that witnesses reported seeing a man climbing the bridge structure, roughly mid-way between San Francisco and Yerba Buena Island. One hour later, paramedics declared the man dead.

KRON On is streaming news live now

Additional information was not immediately available.

Copyright © 2023 Bay City News, Inc.