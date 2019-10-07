Man wanted for arson incidents at Sunnyvale townhomes

This man is wanted in connection with several arson incidents in Sunnyvale in September./ Photo: Sunnyvale DPS

SUNNYVALE (KRON) – An arson suspect is sought in connection with several incidents in Sunnyvale’s Morse Park neighborhood last month.

Officials said the man entered the porches of several townhomes in the neighborhood on the evening of Sept. 8 and set several small objects on fire.

There were no injuries or reports of structural damage, but officials said the fires did pose an immediate danger to the homes where they were set.

The suspect photo was captured via surveillance video.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect is asked to call Detective McCulloch at 408-730-7119.

