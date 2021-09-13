Man wanted for assault during Newsom recall rally in San Rafael

Lights and sirens are seen atop a patrol vehicle in this file photo. (Credit: Getty Images)

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (KRON) — Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked and severely injured an older man at a Governor Newsom recall rally in San Rafael.

The San Rafael Police Department said the assault happened on the US-101 freeway Coleman pedestrian overcrossing on Sunday. According to witness reports, a man described to be between 25-35 years old was allegedly punching and kicking an older man before fleeing towards the Coleman School area around 3:20 p.m.

The suspect was gone by the time police arrived, but several witnesses were on the scene and the victim was still on the ground after the assault, police said.

According to the investigation, the suspect had been cutting down the political banners with a knife when the victim confronted him.

“The two men began to argue and push each other. The altercation escalated when the suspect began to punch the victim several times and caused the victim to fall to the ground,” police said. The victim was treated for his injuries at a hospital.

The suspect is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and assault resulting in great bodily injury. Police say he is described as a white adult man, 5 foot 11-inches to 6 foot tall, 180 to 190 pounds, shoulder-length curly red/blond hair, wearing a light-colored – possibly blue or green shirt, blue jeans, and blue baseball hat.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call San Rafael Police at (415) 485-3000. Tips can also be made online.