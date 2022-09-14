MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — The Mountain View Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly exposed himself to a woman at Walgreens, it said in a press release Wednesday. The incident happened Sept. 4 at the Walgreens located at 121 East El Camino Real.

Officers responded to the location at 5:40 p.m. and talked to the victim. She said that the suspect approached her in a store aisle, spoke to her briefly, and exposed himself after she bent down to look at some merchandise.

Police said the man bought some items with cash and left the store. He drove away westbound in a white Toyota sedan.

Police described the suspect as an adult Asian man with a slender build who stood about 6 feet tall. He was wearing a black baseball cap, glasses, a surgical mask, a long-sleeve blue shirt, black shorts, and black and white slip-ons with black socks. Police released two surveillance photos of him (below).



Images from the Mountain View Police Department.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact MVPD Sgt. David Fisher at david.fisher@mountainview.gov.