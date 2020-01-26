Man wanted for fatal hit-and-run in Berkeley considered ‘armed and dangerous’

BERKELEY (KRON) — Berkeley police are looking for the man they say is responsible for a recent hit-and-run collision that left a 58-year-old woman dead.

On Jan. 20 around 10:30 a.m., a University of California Police officer saw the suspect inside a parked car violently attacking a woman near Sixth Street and University Avenue.

When the officer intervened, the man drove away as the woman screamed for help. As he fled, the suspect drove onto a sidewalk where he struck and killed a 58-year-old woman.

Investigators identified the suspect as 29-year-old Alexander McGee.

On Jan. 24, officers searched two North Oakland locations for McGee but were unable to find him.

In addition to two pre-existing warrants for his arrest from Contra Costa County, McGee is wanted for vehicular manslaughter, hit and run causing death, felony domestic violence and violation of his probation.

Due to the severity of the crimes and his previous history, Alexander McGee is considered armed and dangerous. Police say he knows that he is wanted to and been to known to flee for fight police.

Authorities advise that if you see McGee, do not approach or contact him. Instead, immediately call 911.