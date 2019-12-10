Live Now
Man wanted for homicide out of Illinois arrested in Vacaville

Bay Area

VACAVILLE (KRON) — With the help of local police, the U.S. Marshals tracked down a homicide suspect wanted out of Illinois in a Vacaville neighborhood Monday night.

According to the Vacaville Police Department, Michael Delvon Dent, 27, of Chicago was wanted for homicide after allegedly shooting and killing another man.

The U.S. Marshals connected the Chicago man to an address in the 600 block of Arcadia Drive in Vacaville.

Thanks to efforts by the police department’s SWAT and crisis negotiating team, Dent was take into police custody after a short stand off.

He was booked in the Solano County Jail on a homicide charge and is now awaiting extradition to Illinois.

