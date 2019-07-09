Man wanted for murder of 16-year-old Livermore HS football player

LIVERMORE (KRON) – A search is underway for a man accused of gunning down a teenage boy in Livermore Monday night.

The deadly shooting happened at around 9:30 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Taco Bell in the Peppertree Plaza Shopping Center, according to the Livermore Police Department.

Police say 21-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez pulled out a gun and shot the 16-year-old victim during an argument.

21-year-old Jorge Luis Tellez (Photo provided by the Livermore Police Department)

The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and later died from his injuries.

Friends have identified the victim as Emmanuel Mosby, a Livermore High football player and an aspiring rapper.

Authorities responded to Tellez’s home early Tuesday to serve a search warrant and attempt to apprehend him, but he was not home.

An arrest warrant has been obtained for Tellez, who is wanted for murder.

Tellez should be considered armed and dangerous.

If you see him, call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Livermore Police Tip Line at 925-371-4790. You can also remain anonymous.