Man wanted for throwing rocks at woman, cars in San Francisco neighborhood

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — A man is wanted for throwing rocks at a woman and several cars passing by a San Francisco neighborhood early Wednesday morning, police said.

A resident that had surveillance cameras sent KRON4 video of the attack.

Around 5:47 a.m., officers responded to San Bruno Avenue and Mansell Street regarding a man who throwing rocks.

Officers met with the woman who told police she was walking when she witnessed the man throwing rocks at passing cars before throwing a rock at her and injuring her.

The man fled the scene on foot.

Medics arrived on scene and transported the woman to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers detained a man based on a matching description, but later determined he was not the suspect who was throwing the rocks.

No arrest has been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call SFPD at (415) 575-4444.