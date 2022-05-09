NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department is looking for a man who destroyed an American flag, it said Monday. Napa police released several photos of the man committing the act.





Images from the Napa Police Department.

NPD said the subject went to a resident’s front porch and used scissors to cut and rip the flag. Anyone able to identify the man is asked to email dmacias@cityofnapa.org.

In April, another case involving a defaced flag happened in Palo Alto when a Ukranian flag was found torn from its place and left in a bundle. The bundled flag contained what appeared to be feces.

The Palo Alto Police Department referred to the incident as a hate crime. Police said it happened in the evening of April 6 or the morning of April 7.