NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — The Napa Police Department is looking for a man who destroyed an American flag, it said Monday. Napa police released several photos of the man committing the act.
NPD said the subject went to a resident’s front porch and used scissors to cut and rip the flag. Anyone able to identify the man is asked to email dmacias@cityofnapa.org.
In April, another case involving a defaced flag happened in Palo Alto when a Ukranian flag was found torn from its place and left in a bundle. The bundled flag contained what appeared to be feces.
The Palo Alto Police Department referred to the incident as a hate crime. Police said it happened in the evening of April 6 or the morning of April 7.