Man wanted in two deadly shootings in SF’s Potrero Hill

Robert Newt is wanted in connection with a homicide in San Francisco. If you see him, do not approach. Call 911. / San Francisco Police Department

SAN FRANCISCO (BCN) – The San Francisco medical examiner’s office on Wednesday identified a man killed last weekend in the city’s Potrero Hill neighborhood as 61-year-old Darryl Haynes. Haynes, a San Francisco resident, was one of two people killed on Saturday in separate shootings that happened a block away from each other and just hours apart.

In the first shooting, officers responded around 10:10 a.m. to the corner of 25th and Connecticut streets. There, they found Haynes suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, but later succumbed to his injuries, according to police.

Just a little over two hours later, around 12:25 p.m., a second shooting occurred in the first block of Dakota Street. There, officers found a 49-year-old man and a 54-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both victims were hospitalized, but the 54-year-old victim died from his injuries. That victim has been identified by the medical examiner’s office as Randy Armstrong of San Francisco.

The 49-year-old victim suffered life-threatening injuries and remains hospitalized, police said late Tuesday.

Homicide investigators have identified the suspect in both shootings as 32-year-old Robert Newt and police are asking for the public’s help to locate him.

Police said Newt is considered armed and extremely dangerous and he’s known to frequent the city’s Bayview and Hunters Point neighborhoods.

Investigators have released a photo of Newt in hopes someone can recognize him. Anyone who spots him is cautioned against approaching him and instead should take note of his location, vehicle and clothing and immediately call 911.

Anyone with additional information about the shootings is asked to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to text TIP411 with “SFPD” at the start of the message.