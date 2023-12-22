(KRON) – Joseph Moore, the man who displayed sidewalk signs offering free fentanyl near a San Francisco school, was convicted of willfully and unlawfully committing a public nuisance, District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced on Friday.

Jurors convicted the 46-year-old man following a trial. According to trial testimony and evidence, Moore piled his belongings near Ninth Avenue and Geary Boulevard, taking up half of the sidewalk and blocking access to the e-bikes.

Moore displayed signs advertising “Meth for Stolen Items” and “Free Fentanyl for New Users” across the street from Stella Maris Academy on October 19 and October 20, according to prosecutors.

The school has students between ages two and 13. Moore’s signs were large enough to be visible from the 5th grade, 6th grade, and kindergarten classrooms, the DA’s Office said.

“I would like to thank the jury for their service in this case,” Jenkins said. “Mr. Moore’s conduct will not be condoned in San Francisco. While San Francisco remains a compassionate city, we understand that we must prioritize and protect our children and their surroundings.”

Assistant District Attorney Rachel Schneider said, “This verdict recognizes that his conduct impacted a whole community.”

Moore is currently in custody and is set to be sentenced on December 27. He faces up to six months in county jail.