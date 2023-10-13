(KRON) — A 21-year-old man who allegedly assaulted a group of teenagers after a high school football game in Petaluma last month has been arrested and charged, according to the Petaluma Police Department. Officers were dispatched shortly after midnight on Saturday, Sept. 23 in response to an assault several hours earlier on Friday, Sept. 22.

At the scene, officers spoke to the teenage victims and learned they’d attended a Petaluma High School football game. They were walking down Douglas Street after the game when an unknown man confronted them and threatened to assault them, according to police.

The victims, police said, didn’t know the suspect and ran away when he threatened them.

Minutes later, another teen drove up to pick up the group of teen victims. The suspect arrived in his vehicle and blocked the other vehicle. According to police, the suspect got out of his vehicle and approached the driver’s door of the victim’s vehicle.

The suspect attempted to open the door and a struggle ensued. The suspect was able to open the door and began violently assaulting the driver, causing serious injuries.

The suspect then climbed into the vehicle and began assaulting the backseat passenger, causing visible injuries. The suspect then got out of the vehicle and walked back to his vehicle to retrieve an unknown item. At that point, the victims took off in their vehicle and got away.

They went home, reported the incident and sought medical treatment, according to police.

An investigation into the incident was taken up by the Petaluma PD Community Impact Response Team (CIRT), the Gang Enforcement Team and the CSI Unit. The CSI Unit processed the victim’s vehicle for evidence.

On Wednesday, police identified the suspect as 21-year-old Luis Morales. Officers sought a warrant for his arrest on charges of felony assault causing serious bodily injury, felony assault on a juvenile causing serious injury, and felony burglary.

CIRT officers with the assistance of the Petaluma PD K-9 Unit arrested Morales at his home on Thursday without incident. The suspect was interviewed regarding the alleged assault and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.

Bail, police said, was set at $75,000.