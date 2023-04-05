(KRON) — A man who police say kicked a toddler near a Hercules playground has been arrested for child endangerment, according to an incident report from the Hercules Police Department. The incident occurred on Tuesday, March 4, just after 4 p.m.

Officers were dispatched to Refugio Valley Park at 1515 Refugio Valley Road for a report of a man who kicked a toddler near the playground, police said. The suspect was described as an adult male wearing a white shirt and black pants.

Police located a 21-year-old man from Richmond near the playground with his girlfriend and two small children. He matched the description of the suspect and was detained.

Witnesses told officers that the victim, a two-year-old girl, and her mother had left the park. A witness told the officers that the suspect appeared to get upset at his child being knocked over and intentionally kneed the victim while yelling at the mother.

The victim’s mother was contacted by an officer and returned to the park. The victim was not injured, according to police. The victim’s mother corroborated witness statements that the suspect intentionally kneed her daughter after getting upset that his daughter was knocked over.

A complainant’s arrest form was signed by the mother. The man was arrested for child endangerment.