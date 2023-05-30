(KRON) — A man who police say murdered a 16-year-old boy at a Livermore Taco Bell in 2019 was extradited from Mexico to California and arrested, according to police. Jorge Luis Tellez, 25, was taken into custody on an outstanding warrant by the Livermore Police Criminal Investigations Bureau for the killing of 16-year-old Emanuel Moseby, Livermore PD said.

Tellez was the lone suspect in the July 2019 shooting and killing of Emanuel at the Taco Bell on Stanley Boulevard. Emanuel suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later succumbed to his injuries at the hospital, police said.

Following the shooting, Tellez fled to Mexico. Detectives believe he has been hiding there ever since. He was arrested by Mexican authorities in October of 2022 on a warrant pertaining to the case, police said.

Tellez was detained for several months in Mexico ahead of being extradited back to the U.S. Tellez was extradited back to the U.S. on Friday, May 26 with help from U.S. Marshals. Livermore PD detectives took him into custody and transported him to Santa Rita Jail in Dublin.

He is being held without bail and faces several charges, including murder, police said.

“I want to thank our detectives for their tireless work on this case and for bringing the suspect to justice,” said Livermore Police Chief Jeramy Young. “The victim was a Livermore High School student and beloved member of the school’s junior varsity football team. Our detectives never stopped searching for the suspect. We hope this news gives the victim’s loved ones and the Livermore community some relief that the first step in the criminal justice system has begun.” “It has been a long process,” said Earl Moseby Jr., victim’s father. “Thank you to the Livermore Police Department for never giving up and for bringing us into the next chapter of closure.”

The case has been handed over to the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office.