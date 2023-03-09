SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A 20-year-old man who police say posed as a 16-year-old on social media to arrange and meet a minor for an inappropriate sexual relationship has been arrested. Officers with the San Jose Police Department responded on Feb. 26 to a San Jose residence on a report of an inappropriate sexual relationship between a juvenile and an adult male, according to a news release from the department.

On arriving, detectives learned that the suspect had contacted the victim on social media and posed as a 16-year-old boy. The suspect arranged to meet with and had inappropriate sexual contact with the victim, police said. The suspect, it was learned, had applied to work at several law enforcement agencies and was working as a security guard at the time. An arrest warrant was obtained for the suspect.

KRON On is streaming live news now

Detectives with the Silicon Valley Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force/Child Exploit Detail located and arrested the suspect as his workplace in Santa Cruz. He has been identified as 20-year-old Jonathan Saucedo of Marina. The identity of the victim, who is 14 years old, is being withheld.

Saucedo was booked into Santa Clara County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding this incident or any other similar incidents is asked to contact Detective Zanotto of SJPD’s ICAC/CED Unit at (408) 277-3214.