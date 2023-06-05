(KRON) — A man who police say was selling methamphetamine out of a tent at a San Rafael homeless encampment was arrested, the Marin County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday. Last month, detectives with the Marin County Specialized Investigative Unit developed probable cause to believe the suspect, identified as Jeffrey Grove, was actively selling meth out of a tent in an encampment near San Rafael Creek on Lincoln Avenue.

Marin County Sheriff’s detectives obtained a search warrant for Grove and his tent. Surveillance of the area was also conducted, police said. During the surveillance, police say they observed what appeared to be drug transactions occurring at the door to Grove’s tent.

With the assistance of the San Rafael Police Department, Marin County Sheriff’s officers detained Grove and several others. Seven ounces of crystal methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $4,000 was found in the tent.

Grove was arrested for possession of crystal methamphetamine for the purposes of sales, and for the sale of crystal methamphetamine, both felony charges. Two others were arrested for misdemeanor possession of crystal meth and a warrant related to credit card fraud, police said. One suspect was cited and released.

Grove and the other individual were booked into Marin County Jail.