SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Hate crime charges have been filed against a man accused of an alleged hate motivated attack against three Asian American people in Dolores Park last month. Armando Sanchez Vazuquez, 30, has been charged with three counts of assault with a deadly weapon and one count of elder abuse, according to a news release from San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

The incident occurred on Jan. 30, 2023. The criminal complaint detailed in the press release alleges Sanchez Vazuquez threw a brick and a metal gate at the victims — one of whom was 73-years-old.

“No one should face discrimination or violence because of who they are,” Jenkins said. “While hate crimes reported against the Asian American community were down from 2021, we must remain vigilant and send the strongest possible message that hate, and violence will never be tolerated in San Francisco. I am taking the concerns of our AAPI community, especially our elders, to heart and want them and all of San Francisco to know that there will be accountability and consequences for people who choose to engage in hate and violence.”

KRON On is streaming live news now

Sanchez Vazuquez was arrested on Jan. 30 and has remained in custody ever since. Prosecutors sought pre-trial detention due to the public safety risk he poses, according to the DA’s office. At his arraignment on Wednesday, Feb. 1, he entered a plea of not guilty. He will face a preliminary hearing and detention motion ruling on Feb. 15. Sanchez Vazuquez faces up to 10 years in state prison if convicted of all charges.

The SF DA’s new Vulnerable Victims Unit, established by DA Jenkins, will handle prosecuting the case. Although charges have been filed, the investigation remains active, according to the DA.