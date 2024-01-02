(KRON) — San Mateo police arrested a man Tuesday for several felony crimes including allegedly trying to hit a police officer with a stolen vehicle in November, officials said.

On Nov. 19, 2023, the California Highway Patrol was chasing a GMC Sierra into San Mateo. Fairfield police responded to the chase near the intersection of El Camino Real and 4th Avenue where the truck stopped. Officials said they saw a man trying to enter several businesses in the area. Officers said they confronted the suspect but he immediately fled and ran back to the truck.

Police said the suspect got in the truck and began recklessly driving, going over several curbs and driving on the sidewalk. Police also said the suspect drove straight at one of the officers who had to jump out of the way to avoid being hit.

The suspect then started driving the truck away, leading officers on a car chase which ended when the suspect drove through a fence and into San Mateo Creek near the 700 block of 1st Avenue.

The suspect was not immediately found. Upon further investigation, the suspect was identified as Joshua Carmelich, 31, of Oakdale. Police arrested him Tuesday in Modesto for assault with a deadly weapon on a police officer, possession of a stolen vehicle and evading a police officer with disregard for public safety. He was booked into the Stanislaus County Jail.