SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A San Francisco man is accused of going on a violent rampage on Market Street in the Financial District and attacking random victims.

Effrim Baker, 60, was nabbed by police while witnesses and bystanders helped victims in the area of Market, 4th, and Battery streets Sunday morning. Police said Baker was unprovoked when he attempted to kill three people and attacked an elderly man in a wheelchair.

“The attacks happened within minutes of each other. Officers simultaneously investigated multiple crime scenes. The SFPD was able to stop the violent offender from continuing his unprovoked attacks against the public. The SFPD would like to thank the witnesses and bystanders who assisted the victims at their time of need,” the San Francisco Police Department wrote.

The first victim was found at 7:34 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the elderly man sitting in his wheelchair and bleeding from his face.

“A witness to the incident reported that the victim, who was traveling in a wheelchair, was approached by an unknown subject, later identified as Effrim Baker. Baker assaulted the victim without provocation. A bystander also witnessed the assault and intervened,” SFPD wrote.

Baker stabbed a second man who ran away and called police at 8 a.m., according to SFPD.

Just five minutes later, officers found a third victim suffering from stab wounds. “The victim was standing on the 800 block of Market Street when the suspect approached him and stabbed him,” police wrote.

A block away, police officers found yet another stabbing victim. This time, Baker was near the scene holding a blade in his hand, police said. Officers took Baker into custody.

The four victims were rushed to hospitals. Baker was transported to a San Francisco County Jail where he was booked on suspicion of aggravated assault, elder abuse, three counts of attempted homicide, and robbery.