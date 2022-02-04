Man who blew himself up near Antioch school identified

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) — A man who blew himself up with a bomb next to a Antioch high school earlier this week was identified by police Friday.

Frank Trout was killed after he detonated an explosive device Monday morning, Antioch Police Department Officer Darryl Saffold told KRON4.

Trout, 62, was a Antioch resident. He does not appear to have any connections to Live Oak High School, according to police.

“Frank Trout suffered from a self-inflicted detonation of an improvised explosive device which caused a fatal injury,” Officer Darryl Saffold wrote.

Police did not say if whether they believe Trout intentionally or accidentally set off the homemade bomb.

Saffold said no one else was injured by the explosion.

“We are certainly grateful for that,” Saffold said.

The incident prompted several schools in the area to shelter-in-place while officers combed the area for more possible bombs Monday.

Wires were found near Trout’s body on West Seventeenth Street.

The Antioch Police Department, Walnut Creek Police Department Bomb Squad, FBI Bomb Squad, ATF, Coast Guard Bomb Sniffing K-9 Team, and the Department of Homeland Security teamed up for the investigation.

“The following schools were thoroughly searched and determined to be safe for all students and staff: Antioch Middle School, Freemont Elementary School, Bridges Continuation School, Live Oak High School. In addition to the protective sweeps of the area schools, the adjacent neighborhood streets were searched and determined to be safe for residents,” Saffold wrote.

Trout had a history of building explosives. Ten years ago, he accidentally injured himself with a pipe bomb that blasted inside his house on G Street.

Trout suffered burns on his face and hands from the 2012 explosion.

Anyone with information about Monday’s incident is asked to call the Antioch Police Department at 925-481-8297 or text-a-tip to 274637 (CRIMES) using the key word “ANTIOCH.”