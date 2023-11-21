(KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department arrested the man who brandished weapons at a police helicopter.

Santa Rosa officers were dispatched to the 500 block of Courtyard Circle for a report of a possible disturbance inside a residence on Nov. 19 at 7:45 p.m.

According to police, the caller told the SRPD dispatcher the person causing the disturbance was intoxicated and gathering several firearms.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Helicopter Unit, “Henry-1”, arrived overhead to assist Santa Rosa PD officers in investigating the disturbance.

According to the police investigation, the suspect was seen by the team aboard Henry-1 exiting the residence and pointing a rifle and a handgun at the helicopter multiple times.

The suspect did not fire any of the weapons during this incident.

The suspect eventually returned to the home and remained inside, police said.

SRPD Violent Crimes Investigations Team detectives took over the investigation on Monday. Detectives arrested the suspect on Nov. 20 in the 600 block of Santa Rosa Avenue. The suspect was identified as 54-year-old Santa Rosa resident, Rodolfo Cervantes.

Following Cervantes’ arrest, VCI detectives served a search warrant at his residence. According to police, detectives seized three handguns, three rifles, one shotgun, and over 100 rounds of various ammunition.

All of the firearms were legally possessed by Cervantes.

Cervantes was later booked into Sonoma County Main Adult Facility for felony brandishing of a firearm in the presence of a peace officer.