SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who died from a fireworks-related injury in San Francisco early on New Year’s Day has been identified. Marciano Antone-Gordon, an 18-year-old San Francisco man, was injured by fireworks on Treasure Island early Monday morning.

The San Francisco Police Department responded at 12:40 a.m. Monday to the 1200 block of Exposition Drive in SF’s Treasure Island neighborhood. At the scene, officers found Antone-Gordon suffering from life-threatening injuries.

The victim was given first aid and later pronounced dead at the scene when paramedics arrived.

Antone-Gordon’s identity was released Friday by the San Francisco Office of the Chief Medical Examiner following notification of next of kin.

A GoFundMe has been launched to help Antone-Gordon’s family raise funds funeral costs and other expenses.