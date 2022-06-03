MILPITAS, Calif. (KRON) — The person who was killed during a hang-gliding accident in Milpitas on Monday was identified on Friday as 58-year-old David Jacob, according to the County of Santa Clara Medical Examiner/Coroner. Jacob was a resident of Fremont.

The accident involved Jacob and another woman who was taken to the hospital that day, according to the sheriff’s department. Around noon on Monday, both victims had been hang-gliding at Ed R. Levin County Park, which is the largest park in the city.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s office told KRON4 this park is known for hang-gliding due to favorable winds in the area. Cal Fire assisted in the response to the incident.

Bay City News contributed to this article.