MENLO PARK, Calif. (KRON) — A man who was killed when he fell into a wood chipping machine in Menlo Park was identified by a San Mateo County Sheriff’s coroner on Wednesday.

Jesus Contreras Benitez, 47, of Redwood City, was working as a tree trimmer on Peggy Lane when he fell around 12:50 p.m. Tuesday, according to investigators. Benitez died from his injuries before emergency crews arrived on scene.

Cal/OSHA Division of Occupational Safety and Health is investigating to determine what lead up to and caused the industrial accident.