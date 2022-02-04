Man who fought with 49ers fan Daniel Luna at SoFi Stadium turns himself in: report

Daniel Luna, a restaurant owner from Oakland, is currently hospitalized at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center. Inglewood police say he is in a medically induced coma after getting beat up during Sunday’s NFC championship game.

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man believed to have fought with a 49ers fan at SoFi Stadium has turned themselves in to police, our sister station KTLA reports Friday.

The 49ers fan, 40-year-old Daniel Luna, is an Oakland restaurant owner and remains in a medically-induced coma. No further information was revealed about the assault suspect.

The fight happened during the NFC Championship game in Los Angeles, where the 49ers were up against the Rams. According to Inglewood Mayor James Butts in a press conference Thursday, the altercation between Luna and the other person lasted less than five seconds.

Officials had blurry video of the fight, and say it appears Luna pushed a man in a Rams jersey in the parking lot of SoFi Stadium. Then, the man pushed back, which resulted in Luna falling and hitting his head.

Luna was found laying in the parking lot, bloody and with all his personal items still on him, about half an hour into the game, KRON has previously reported.

He is a chef and owner of Mistura, a Peruvian rotisserie on Piedmont Avenue in Oakland.

This story will be updated.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.