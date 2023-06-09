Image of Nathan Garza, the victim of the shooting, from the Napa County District Attorney’s Office.

(KRON) — The man who was convicted of killing a Fairfield teen in an American Canyon Safeway parking lot has been sentenced to life in prison without parole, the Napa County District Attorney’s Office announced Friday. Christopher “Roly” Young, 26, of Martinez, was proven guilty of killing Nathan Gabriel Garza, 18, on August 16, 2020.

The DA said that Garza was completing curbside delivery orders at the grocery store when he was shot twice in the back by Young.

Young sped off in a Cadillac sedan that he was driving while he shot Garza, per the DA’s office. He abandoned the car on Cattail Drive and was arrested by Napa County Sheriff’s deputies after he reportedly hopped fences and went into backyards of neighboring homes.

Several of Garza’s friends and family were in court on Friday when Young was sentenced.

“My world, my family, my very being was shattered when Nathan was taken from us,” said his mother, Tracy Garza. “It has taken almost three years for the justice system, the honorable men and women in law enforcement and the Napa County District Attorney’s Office, and a panel of brave and dedicated jurors to find Christopher Young guilty of all charges.”

Garza was a recent graduate of Rodriguez High School when he was killed. He was working a summer job at the Safeway before he was set to study at Diablo Valley College, the DA said.

Garza was “ambushed” by Young, and the two did not know each other, per the DA’s office.

Young was convicted of first-degree murder, shooting from a motor vehicle, felon in possession of a firearm, felon in possession of ammunition and giving false information to a police officer by a Napa jury on May 11, 2023. The jury also decided on special circumstances of personally and intentionally discharging a firearm, firing a weapon from a vehicle with the intent to inflict death and lying in wait.

In addition to Young’s prison sentence, the DA ordered restitution to be paid to Nathan’s loved ones.