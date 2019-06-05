Man who posted ad selling car online gets carjacked in San Francisco

Police are looking for a thief involved in a carjacking in San Francisco.

It happened Monday afternoon in the Portola neighborhood.

Officers say the 49-year-old victim posted an internet ad to sell his car.

He then met up with a man in his 20s who had responded to the ad.

That’s when officers say the thief told the man to get out of his car, pushed him down, and drove away in his car.

The car has yet to be located.

