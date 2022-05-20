PACIFICA, Calif. (KRON) — A man who sexually assaulted a woman in Pacifica was arrested on May 2, according to a press release on Friday. The incident happened back on July 23, 2021 when a woman received a ride from 53-year-old San Francisco resident Francisco Antonio Garcia.

Instead of taking the woman to her requested destination, Garcia took her somewhere else and sexually assaulted her, the Pacifica Police Department said. The woman was eventually able to run away from the suspect and ran to a local neighborhood where he screamed for help.

A 10-month long detailed investigation by Pacifica police used DNA evidence from Garcia to determined he is responsible for the crime. Police said the DNA evidence linked Garcia to a number of unsolved sex crimes in San Francisco.

Garcia was booked into jail on felony charges of assault with intent to commit rape and sexual battery. Pacifica authorities will be in collaboration with the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office as additional charges are pending.