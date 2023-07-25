(KRON) — A man who police described as having “the odor of an alcoholic beverage and burnt marijuana” was arrested on weapons charges last week, according to the Vallejo Police Department. On Tuesday, July 18, officers saw a black 2017 Chevrolet Malibu with tinted windows do a U-turn at the intersection of Redwood Street and Tuolumne Street, police said.

The officers pulled up behind the Malibu and the driver quickly pulled over, parked, and got out with his hands up. He then started walking toward the officers’ vehicle, which police said caused concern, since they hadn’t activated the emergency lights.

It was then that officers made contact with the man and noted that be smelled like alcohol and burnt cannabis. Further investigation revealed a loaded, unregistered firearm in plain view inside the Malibu.

A records check was conducted on the driver and officers learned he had prior felony convictions. Officers immediately arrested him on multiple charges, including felon possessing a firearm.

The Malibu was towed from the scene, the firearm was entered into evidence and the man was booked into county jail, police said.