(KRON) — A man who allegedly stole an iPhone and swung at officers with a tree branch while resisting arrest has been taken into custody, according to the Campbell Police Department. The iPhone was reported stolen on Aug. 15 from a vehicle near Budd Avenue.

The victim, police said, located the phone using Find My iPhone. They went to retrieve it from a suspect in a tent near the Los Gatos Creek Trail. Officers responded to the report and initiated an investigation.

At the scene, officers encountered Francisco Gudino, a 45-year-old man described as a “transient.” The situation quickly escalated, according to police and the suspect became confrontational. He was also found to be in possession of a knife.

Officers attempted to arrest Gudino, but he resisted arrest, wielding a large branch as a weapon against officers, before escaping into Highway 17.

According to police, Gudino has a history of interactions with CPD, including an arrest for arson and $50,000 warrant for his arrest. A search of his tent revealed stolen checks and methamphetamine.

A few nights later, on Aug. 19, a new shift of officers returned to the tent. Gudino, police said, was again confrontational. He refused to comply with officers who used deescalation tactics to successfully arrest him. He was apprehended and is in custody in Santa Clara County.