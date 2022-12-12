VALLEJO, Calif. (KRON) — A man who threatened to detonate a bomb Friday if his demands were not met has been arrested, according to a press release from the Vallejo Police Department. The man called Vallejo PD and reported he had a bomb in his bag, according to police.

Police negotiated for several hours with the man, who said he would detonate the bomb if his demands were not met. Eventually, Vallejo PD’s Hostage Negotiation Team was able to de-escalate the situation. The man was arrested.

At the time of his arrest, the man was found to be in possession of a Glock 21. The Napa County Bomb Disposal Team assisted in the investigation and concluded his bag contained no bomb, police said.

Prior to calling in the bomb threat at 6:20 p.m., the man had called in at 8:30 a.m. regarding a different call for service.

“Thank you VPD officers and Napa County’s Bomb Disposal Team, for all your hard work, dedication, and servicing our community,” said VPD in the news release.