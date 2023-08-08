(KRON) — A man who police say tried to ram a bicyclist with a pickup truck last week has been arrested a second time in the span of just seven days, according to the Novato Police Department. Brian Collins, 59, was arrested on Wednesday, Aug. 2 after he allegedly tried ram a cyclist with his truck and shouted racial epithets.

In that incident, Collins was charged with assault with a deadly weapon, criminal threats and hate crimes.

A few days later, on Saturday Aug. 5, Novato PD received a call regarding a harassment incident in downtown. When officers arrived, they learned that Collins had been repetitively harassing the victim.

At the time, Collins was out on bail for the previous incident.

Collins was located by police the same day and re-booked into the Marin County Jail. This time he was charged with stalking, making threats, hate crime offenses, and committing a crime while on bail.

As this is the second time in a week that Collins has been arrested for similar charges, the Marin County District Attorney’s Office has elected to file charges in both cases, Novato PD said.