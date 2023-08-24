SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A man who violently attacked two women in San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood in 2021 has been convicted of multiple charges, the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. Javon Knighten, 29, was convicted in a trial by jury for the attack which occurred on Steuart Street on Oct. 26, 2021.

According to evidence cited by the DA’s office, Knighten attacked a woman near the intersection of Mission Street and Steuart, tackling her as she walked past him and knocking her to ground. The woman was 66-years-old at the time of the attack.

A witness, a 31-year-old woman, pursued Knighten on her skateboard before he later punched, kicked and stabbed her. He was arrested a few blocks away on the 200 block of Market Street after resisting officers, the DA said.

Knighten was convicted on charges that included:

Assault with a deadly weapon with an allegation that he caused great bodily injury

Assault with force likely to produce great bodily injury

Possession of a concealed dagger

Resisting or delaying an officer

“This jury’s verdict sends a clear message that random, unprovoked violence, will not be tolerated,” said District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. “People who engage in criminal behavior and physically harm our residents will face consequences. My office will always fight for victims and pursue justice in the courtroom.”

Knighten is in custody currently. According to the DA, he faces 10 years in state prison. His sentencing date will be determined at a sentencing hearing on Sept. 29.