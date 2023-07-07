(KRON) — The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office Coroner Division has identified the man who was found dead in a parking lot earlier this week.

Abel Garza, 41, of Santa Rosa was found unresponsive in the 20 block of Matheson Street just after 10 a.m. on Monday. He was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel, according to the Healdsburg Police Department.

Investigators discovered that Garza had been in an altercation with several people the same morning he was found in the parking lot. The cause of what led up to the altercation is currently unknown.

Garza leaves behind three daughters. “He was an amazing Superintendent in the construction industry and rebuilt a lot of the homes that were tragically destroyed in the first fire in Sonoma County. He was hard working man He loved his daughters with all of the heart,” Garza’s brother said.

Garza’s family has set up a GoFundMe to help with funeral arrangements.