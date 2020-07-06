Man who waved loaded gun at Black Lives Matter mural site in Martinez arrested

MARTINEZ, Calif. (KRON) – Police have arrested a man for waving a loaded gun at the Black Lives Matter mural site in downtown Martinez.

That’s the same mural that was vandalized with black paint over the weekend. Members of the community have since come together to paint over the black paint and restore the mural.

The man arrested has been identified as 30-year-old Joseph Osuna.

Police said Osuna got into an argument with another person Sunday night near the mural and started waving a loaded gun.

A nearby police officer arrested him.

The people who vandalized the street mural have also been identified and could face vandalism charges.

