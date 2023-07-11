(KRON) — A man who witnesses say started a brush fire in Vallejo on Saturday has been taken into custody, according to the Vallejo Fire Department. The three-alarm fire broke out shortly before 7 p.m. Saturday near the intersection of Admiral Callaghan Lane and Turner Parkway.

Fire crews cleared the scene of an earlier structure fire in east Vallejo to respond to the incident. Vallejo FD described the blaze as a “fast moving fire,” that was burning through a mowed field, driven by 15-20 mph winds.

“A total of 3 alarms were struck in order to provide adequate resources,” the fire department said.

The fire burned about 15 acres and was brought under control by 7:48 p.m.

Witnesses told authorities they saw a man start the fire from the roadway. He was detained by citizens until the Vallejo Police Department arrived and took him into custody.

The fire is under investigation and is being treated as arson, Vallejo FD said.

Mutual aid was provided by Fairfield, Benicia, Suisun, Crockett, American Canyon and Cal Fire.