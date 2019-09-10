Man wins $5 million off winning lottery ticket sold in El Sobrante

EL SOBRANTE (KRON) — A man in El Sobrante is $5 million richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for only $20 at a market in El Sobrante.

The ticket was sold at the Hilltop Food Mart on Hilltop Drive.

The convenience store will also take home a prize of $25,000 for selling the lucky ticket.

The California Lottery says the Bay Area is now amid a winning streak.

Another lucky lottery player took home $1 million on a winning scratcher sold at the Hollywood Food Center on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.

The San Francisco store is set to receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.