Live Now
KRON ON IS STREAMING LOCAL NEWS NOW

Man wins $5 million off winning lottery ticket sold in El Sobrante

Bay Area

by:

Posted: / Updated:

EL SOBRANTE (KRON) — A man in El Sobrante is $5 million richer after purchasing a winning lottery ticket for only $20 at a market in El Sobrante.

The ticket was sold at the Hilltop Food Mart on Hilltop Drive.

The convenience store will also take home a prize of $25,000 for selling the lucky ticket.

The California Lottery says the Bay Area is now amid a winning streak.

Another lucky lottery player took home $1 million on a winning scratcher sold at the Hollywood Food Center on Geary Boulevard in San Francisco.

The San Francisco store is set to receive $5,000 for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News