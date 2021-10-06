Man with BB gun arrested in connection to armed robbery on bus in Antioch

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – A man with a BB gun was arrested in connection to an armed robbery on a public bus in Antioch on Tuesday night, according to police.

Around 6:15 p.m., authorities received a report from an employee who works for Big Lots on Somersville Road. The employee said a man ran inside after being robbed at gunpoint on a bus.

Police arrived and learned that the victim was on the bus when the armed man approached him and stole his phone.

The victim was able to get off the bus safely with the help of the bus driver who closed the door to keep the man from following him, police said.

Nearly an hour later, the bus driver contacted police saying the robber was still on the bus and possibly armed.

Photo: Antioch Police Department

Photo: Antioch Police Department

The bus driver reported that she was at the BART station but said she wasn’t sure if the man was still on the bus or in the station.

BART and Antioch officers arrived and found a man matching the description of the armed robber.

The bus driver and victim positively identified the man.

Police found a realistic BB gun on the man and located the stolen phone, which was returned to the victim.

Police wrote on Facebook, “This is yet another example how great teamwork between both agencies involved and our witnesses led to a peaceful and successful conclusion to this case.”

No injuries were reported.