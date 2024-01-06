(KRON) – A wedding at a hospital was the perfect paradox for a couple on Jan. 4 at the Wilma Chan Highland Hospital Campus.

Francisco Jeronimo Lucas and Marcelina Pablo Bautista have been in a relationship for over two decades and planned to marry in a courthouse ceremony on Jan. 4. However, Lucas was admitted to Highland Hospital on the couple’s wedding day.

The couple planned to be married for years, however, Lucas’ gastric cancer diagnosis increased their desire for marriage. The couple decided not to wait any longer to wed.

Lucas asked Palliative Care social worker Anne James for her assistance in arranging the wedding. The two arranged for an officiant to perform the ceremony in their hospital room.

“I’m just so happy. In Palliative care, we do so many sad things and have a lot of hard conversations. So being able to participate in a wedding brings me so much joy,” said James.

Lucas expressed his gratitude, “I’m very grateful to everyone here helping us get married. I thank God that He brought us all together,” Lucas said in Mam; his daughter Yohana Jeronimo Pablo acting as translator.